Ohio offers motorcycle rider education

CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

Online registration is beginning for Ohio's motorcycle rider education programs.

People who want to learn how to ride a motorcycle or take a refresher on safety can sign up starting Monday for $50 courses scheduled around the state from March through November.

The state Department of Public Safety says more than 250,000 riders have been trained since 1988.

There is a 16-hour course for novice riders. There is also an eight-hour program for experienced riders who are returning to motorcycles or riders 18 and older who have been riding with a temporary permit for more than a year.

Motorcycles and helmets are provided.

Information: www.motorcycle.ohio.gov

