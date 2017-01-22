Police in Ohio's capital seek suspect after gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio's capital say they are seeking a man who got away after firing at police.

Columbus Police say an officer returned fire early Sunday, but it's not believed that the suspect was hit.

Police say officers on routine patrol began following a vehicle at 1:44 a.m. EST. They say the driver began to operate the vehicle recklessly, and it then went over a curb. Police say two people fled from the vehicle on foot and officers gave chase to the driver.

They say he fired at the officers while he was running through a backyard. No injuries were reported.

Police say a U.S. Marshals' canine has been used in the search.

