Northwestern wins in Columbus for 1st time since 1977

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Scottie Lindsey scored 21 points, Bryant McIntosh had 17 and Northwestern won at Ohio State for the first time since 1977 with a 74-72 comeback victory on Sunday.

The Buckeyes cut the lead to two points on a Micah Potter 3-pointer with 24 seconds left. But C.J. Jackson had to foul Vic Law, who sank both foul shots to make it 72-68. Marc Loving got it back to two with a layup with 10 seconds on the clock, but a pair of foul shots by Lindsey put Northwestern ahead by four. Potter got the final points for Ohio State with a dunk with one second left.

Law added 10 points and Sanjay Lumpkin grabbed 11 rebounds as Northwestern (16-4, 5-2 Big Ten) won for the third straight time, despite shooting just 37.5 percent.

Jae'Sean Tate led Ohio State (12-8, 2-5) with 14 points, JaQuan Lyle added 13 and Trevor Thompson had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.