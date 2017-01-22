Wichmann scores 23; Milwaukee beats Youngstown State in OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Cody Wichmann scored seven of his 23 points in overtime and Milwaukee beat Youngstown State 94-85 on Sunday.

Wichmann and Brock Stull hit back-to-back 3s and the Panthers opened overtime with an 8-0 surge and outscored Youngstown State 19-10 in the extra period. Stull scored eight of his 19 points in overtime. Brett Prahl added 18 points and Cameron Harvey scored 15 for Milwaukee (7-14, 3-5 Horizon League), which shot 58 percent from the field and made 9 of 21 (43 percent) from long range.

Cameron Morse scored 21 points and Braun Hartfield had 16 to lead five in double figures for Youngstown State (9-13, 3-6).

The Penguins led 71-62 with 6:36 left in regulation. Milwaukee closed on a 13-4 spurt, capped by Prahl's layup with a second left to tie it at 75 and force overtime. Wichmann and Prahl scored four points apiece during the stretch.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.