YSU women drop second straight in Michigan

Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high eight innings, Francisco Lindor singled to break a tie in the seventh and the Cleveland Indians won their seventh straight game Thursday with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.More >>
Rookie Bradley Zimmer homered and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double and the Cleveland Indians matched a season high with their sixth straight win, 10-4 over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.More >>
Brandon Belt doubled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning in support of starter Jeff Samardzija, who threw seven strong innings in the San Francisco Giants' 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on...More >>
C.J. Sapong scored his career-high 10th goal of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat the nine-man Columbus Crew 3-0 on Wednesday night.More >>
Madison Bumgarner allowed one run over five innings for his first win of the season, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit a grand slam in the 11th inning as the Cleveland Indians, who wasted a seven-run lead, beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-7 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers found themselves in a classic pitcher’s duel on Tuesday night at Lubrano Park.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Gerrit Cole won for the fifth time in six starts, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Monday night.More >>
Josh Tomlin pitched six efficient innings, Carlos Santana homered twice and the Cleveland Indians won their fourth straight, 6-2 over the tumbling Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in the makeup of a May 25 rainout.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>