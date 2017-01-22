YSU women drop second straight in Michigan

Oakland scored 15 consecutive points in the first period and went on to defeat the Youngstown State women's basketball team 80-54 on Sunday afternoon at the Athletics Center O'rena.

After Indiya Benjamin scored on YSU's first possession of the game, Oakland scored the next 15 points. Youngstown State got no closer than seven the rest of the way.

YSU's Alison Smolinski scored all 13 of her points in the first half, and she made three more 3-pointers. Mary Dunn scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.

Oakland's Hannah Little had 19 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and four steals. She had seven points during that 15-0 run that gave the Golden Grizzlies their insurmountable lead. Taylor Gleason had six steals, and Oakland finished with 16 steals as a team.

A 3 by Little and two triples by Leah Somerfield put Oakland up 15-2 at the 4:57 mark of the opening quarter. A 3-pointer by Jen Oduho stopped a YSU scoring drought of more than five minutes, and Smolinski scored five straight points to get the Penguins to within 17-10. Oakland closed the period on a 7-2 spurt to lead 24-12 at the end of the first, and the Golden Grizzlies led by double digits the rest of the game.

Oakland shot 40.3 percent and made eight 3-pointers, three more than Youngstown State, and held a 46-33 edge in rebounding.

Youngstown State returns home to host Green Bay on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University