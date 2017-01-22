No. 16 Ohio State women hit 15 3-pointers to rout Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Kelsey Mitchell made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead No. 16 Ohio State to an 88-64 rout of Illinois on Sunday for its third straight win.

Sierra Calhoun added 11 points for the Buckeyes (17-5, 7-1 Big 10), who have won eight of nine since losing 82-63 at No. 1 Connecticut on Dec. 19. Kiara Lewis and Asia Doss added 10 points apiece for Ohio State, which shot 15 of 33 (45.5 percent) from long range.

Brandi Beasley scored 17 points to lead Illinois (8-12, 3-4).

It was tied at 25 before Ohio State closed on a 16-4 spurt for a 41-29 halftime lead. Mitchell scored 17 points and made five 3s in the first half.

Linnae Harper scored all six of her points in the third quarter to lead the Buckeyes during a 29-10 run for a 31-point lead. Stephanie Mavunga, Calhoun and Doss added five points apiece during the stretch.

