Violence claims 4 lives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say violence claimed the lives of four people in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Officers found a man shot in the face under the eye in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of north Philadelphia shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later. No arrests were announced.

Police said a 29-year-old man found shot in the head on a Kensington street in north Philadelphia died just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Temple Medical Center. No arrests were announced.

Police said a 32-year-old man was shot by after an argument shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Manayunk in northwest Philadelphia. His 29-year-old roommate was taken into custody.

A relative of a 70-year-old woman was taken in for questioning in the woman's stabbing death in southwest Philadelphia on Saturday night.

