Ground stop lifted, United Airlines flights set to resume - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ground stop lifted, United Airlines flights set to resume

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - United Airlines says domestic flights are on the move again after being grounded Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King says the "IT issue" that initially caused the ground stop has been resolved and flights are resuming, but customers may experience additional delays. She didn't give any more details.

It was not immediately clear how many flights were affected. The ground stop lasted about 2 ½ hours.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms