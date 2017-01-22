Samsung: Note 7 battery design, manufacturing caused fires

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans disciplinary action against as many as 10 people after an investigation found women in the park's maintenance division were subject to derogatory comments and actions.

APNewsBreak: 10 at Yellowstone to be punished for harassment

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Newsroom leaders were tested when The New Yorker magazine printed details about obscenity-laced remarks made by White House communications director in a conversation with Ryan Lizza.

Federal judges deciding how quickly North Carolina must redraw its legislative districts are expressing concern that few steps have been taken so far.

The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

By YOUKYUNG LEE

AP Technology Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday that problems with the design and manufacturing of batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caused them to overheat and burst into fire.

The announcement of results from the company's investigation into one of its worst product fiascos comes three months after the flagship phone was discontinued.

Seven-hundred researchers and engineers tested more than 200,000 devices and more than 30,000 batteries and replicated what happened with the Note 7 phones, the world's biggest smartphone maker said in a statement.

Samsung faulted design and manufacturing errors in two different battery types by two different manufacturers.

A highly technical explanation of the various problems boiled down to the relatively large batteries not fitting well into the phones, and not enough insulating material inside.

U.S. companies UL and Exponent examined the batteries and the German company TUV Rheinland analyzed the supply chain as part of the latest investigation, Samsung said.

Though it faulted batteries from its suppliers, the company said it was "taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately identify and verify the issues arising out of the battery design and manufacturing process."

The company has recalled 3.06 million Note 7 phones. The recalls began in September after reports the phones were overheating and catching fire. Samsung blamed a flaw in lithium batteries from one of its two suppliers.

New Note 7s with different batteries issued as replacements also caught fire. So Samsung permanently dropped the premium phone in October. It estimates the problems will cost it at least $5.3 billion through early 2017.

Samsung has taken heat for its handling of the recall and its hasty, apparently incomplete initial investigation into what went wrong.

The company has said it is planning the release of its next generation Galaxy phones. To do so, it needed to definitively resolve the mystery over the Note 7.

Follow Youkyung Lee: www.twitter.com/YKLeeAP and https://apnews.com/search/youkyung%20lee

