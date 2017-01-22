Matt Damon says he'll pitch clean water to Trump

Friday, July 28 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-07-28 08:40:37 GMT
The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico...More >>
The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
Friday, July 28 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-07-28 08:40:15 GMT
Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans disciplinary action against as many as 10 people after an investigation found women in the park's maintenance division were subject to derogatory comments...More >>
Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans disciplinary action against as many as 10 people after an investigation found women in the park's maintenance division were subject to derogatory comments and actions.More >>
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) - Matt Damon took the cause of clean water to the Sundance Film Festival, where he said he's hoping to pitch Donald Trump on the issue.
Damon told The Associated Press on Saturday that clean water accessibility isn't a partisan issue and demands "an all-hands-on-deck approach to solve this." The actor has publicaly supported Democrats, including Hillary Clinton.
When asked his response to the election, Damon demurred and said hopes Trump will be open to backing clean water programs like his nonprofit Water.org. Said Damon: "Hopefully we'll get our turn."
Damon in 2009 founded Water.org with civil engineer Gary White. It uses micro-finance loans to bring hygienic connections to water and toilets to impoverished communities. Damon also spoke about the issue at the Davos Forum last week.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-07-25 16:01:07 GMT
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.