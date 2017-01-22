Company hopes to build pot-friendly RV park in Oregon

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footed

No immediate military transgender change, top officer says

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans disciplinary action against as many as 10 people after an investigation found women in the park's maintenance division were subject to derogatory comments and actions.

APNewsBreak: 10 at Yellowstone to be punished for harassment

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Newsroom leaders were tested when The New Yorker magazine printed details about obscenity-laced remarks made by White House communications director in a conversation with Ryan Lizza.

Federal judges deciding how quickly North Carolina must redraw its legislative districts are expressing concern that few steps have been taken so far.

The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon company wants to build a pot-friendly RV park.

A company that supplies warehouse space for marijuana growers is eyeing property near Lake Selmac in Josephine County.

The park will be called Smoke on the Water, Grow Condos Chief Executive Officer Wayne Zallen said.

If the project moves forward, the company hopes to expand with campgrounds in other marijuana-friendly states. The RV parks would include tent camping and a pot dispensary, he said.

The company already has a 15,000-square-foot facility in Eagle Point, Oregon, where it offers for lease or sale indoor grow spaces, which are all occupied. The company is also working toward building a 48,000-square-foot commercial marijuana processing facility in Eugene.

The project, called Nuggetville, was submitted to the city of Eugene in December. The 40-page plan shows blueprints for four warehouses on a 2.65-acre site on industrial property.

"Eugene rolled out the red carpet," Zallen said. The city made staff available to provide feedback on proposed drafts, he said.

Grow Condos in promotional materials said the four buildings could hold more than 30 growers. The industrial spaces would be sold at $150,000 to $175,000 each.

"It's all coming together," Zallen said of the company's various plans.

