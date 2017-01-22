Brazil investigating dozens of suspected yellow fever cases

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footed

No immediate military transgender change, top officer says

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

Newsroom leaders were tested when The New Yorker magazine printed details about obscenity-laced remarks made by White House communications director in a conversation with Ryan Lizza.

Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.

A Utah man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife aboard an Alaska cruise, federal authorities said Thursday.

Protesters are vowing to demonstrate outside the Massachusetts prison where a notorious figure in the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal is being released after completing a 12-year sentence for raping a boy in the 1980s.

A power outage has forced the evacuation of an island on North Carolina's Outer Banks during the peak tourist season.

SAO PAULO (AP) - Brazilian authorities say they've now confirmed 47 cases of yellow fever, and 25 deaths.

The Health Ministry also says it's investigating more than 160 other suspected cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

The outbreak is centered in the east-central state of Minas Gerais, whose governor declared a 180-state of emergency this month after an initial report of eight deaths.

The government says it's sent 2 million extra doses of vaccine against the disease to Minas Gerais. And it says hundreds of thousands of other doses will be sent there and to nearby Espirito Santo this week.

Last year, Brazil registered just seven confirmed yellow fever cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the disease can cause fever, chills, severe headache, pain, nausea and vomiting.

