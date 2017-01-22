Steelers fans gather in Sharpsville - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Steelers fans gather in Sharpsville

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
SHARPSVILLE, Pa -

It was a party at Thelma's Sports Nook in Sharpsville, PA. Dozens of people, all wearing black and gold to cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers, were hopeful for a win. 

"Win or lose I will Always be a Steelers fan," said Dylan Fox, at Thelma's to watch the game. 

The Steelers lost to the the New England Patriots. With a game this important though, Thelma's kitchen gets busy. 

"It's all hands on deck, but we enjoy it." said Thelma's co- owner Blase Iorio. 

Pizza, wings, and drinks he said, are the most popular items on game days.

The big game will be the Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots on February 5th. 

