Autopsies to be conducted on bodies found in burning Wellsville house

WELLSVILLE, Ohio -

The Columbiana County Coroner will perform autopsies on the bodies of two people found inside their burning home early Sunday.

Firefighters from Wellsville were assisted by crews from surrounding communities after the fire broke out at around 8 a.m. at a Clark Avenue home.

Wellsville Fire Chief Barry Podwell NBC affiliate WTOV that it appears that the fire broke out on the porch of the home.

The victims have been identified as 65-year-old Frank Pusateri, and 57-year-old Edith Pusateri.

Chief Podwell also said that several dogs and cats were lost in the fire.

He says boxes and cages for the animals blocked firefighters from getting to parts of the home.

The state fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

