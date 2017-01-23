Autopsies to be conducted on bodies found in burning Wellsville house

Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for trying to run over a woman, then kidnapping her.More >>
Authorities have determined that a truck driver from Boardman suffered a heart attack when his tractor trailer crashed along State Route 11 in Fowler Township on Monday. The Trumbull County Coroner tells 21 News that 64-year-old Thomas Detwiler suffered the heart attack when he was behind the wheel of a semi-tractor trailer that went off the southbound lane of Route 11 just south of State Route 305 at around 8 am.More >>
An on-going effort to shed light on distracted driving in the Mahoning Valley has released new data about drivers who don't pay attention.More >>
The Youngstown Police Department has been awarded nearly $40,000 to help improve its relationship with the community. The Community-Police Relations funding from the Office of Criminal Justice Services was announced on Friday. The department will use the money to fund its Community Policing initiative. Two years ago the department began focusing its community police efforts on problems in individual wards and to increase visibility. All agencies receiving grants have agreed to bec...More >>
An Ohio sheriff says a male suspect shot multiple times by a deputy and a police officer after striking the police officer with his car has died.More >>
Police are looking for two men suspected of spreading feces on the walls, floors and ceiling of a restroom in a Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
A coroner says a Pennsylvania farmer has been killed by one of his own bulls.More >>
Police say a driver has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on an Ohio highway.More >>
A patient suffered serious burns over most of her body when a chair and her gown caught fire in her room at a central Pennsylvania hospital.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he ran over his wife after she fell from their vehicle which police say he was driving erratically while drunk.More >>
Police say a man was shot by his father during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.More >>
Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town's welcome signs.More >>
Police say 5 people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>
