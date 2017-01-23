Mercer County officials lobby to to keep state prison open

Officials from Mercer County are in Harrisburg today, lobbying to keep the state prison from closing.

Mercer County Commissioner Matt McConnell and Randy Seitz of Penn Northwest Economic Development will testify before a State Senate committee looking into plans to shut down two state correctional facilities.

The Mercer State Correctional Institution is one of five prisons on the list of those being considered for closure due to what state officials say is a dire budget forecast.

Commissioner Scott Boyd has said that closing the Mercer SCI would not only be a significant setback for the county, but a blow to the local economy.

Boyd said 400 jobs would be lost or relocated, contributing to a negative economic impact of as much as $52 million.

SCI Mercer has the lowest inmate costs on the list of five under consideration. The cost to house an inmate here is about $39,000 a year.

Commissioners are urging Governor Tom Wolfe, who has promised a decision on January 26, to reconsider the closing.