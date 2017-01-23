Snow could slow traffic in parts of Pennsylvania - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Snow could slow traffic in parts of Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -

Parts of Pennsylvania are facing a snowy day.

The National Weather Service in State College on Monday issued a winter storm warning for heavy wet snow for Potter, Tioga, northern Lycoming and Sullivan counties.

Forecasters say rain with mix with and changed to snow during the afternoon before tapering off after midnight. Accumulations of 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible.

Motorists are urged to use caution and allow extra time.

