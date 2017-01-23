Snow could slow traffic in parts of Pennsylvania

Parts of Pennsylvania are facing a snowy day.

The National Weather Service in State College on Monday issued a winter storm warning for heavy wet snow for Potter, Tioga, northern Lycoming and Sullivan counties.

Forecasters say rain with mix with and changed to snow during the afternoon before tapering off after midnight. Accumulations of 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible.

Motorists are urged to use caution and allow extra time.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.