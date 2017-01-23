Ohio legislative leaders plan Florida fundraisers

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's legislative leaders are hosting lobbyists at back-to-back Florida fundraisers days before state budget deliberations begin.

The Associated Press has obtained invitations detailing separate events benefiting Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Republican Senate President Larry Obhof.

Rosenberger's "Winter Warmer" occurs Feb. 4 at the Bay Club in Bonita Springs, near Naples. A general reception and dinner costs $1,000. Additional brunch and golf options are available to those who donate $5,000, $10,000 or $12,500 to Rosenberger's campaign fund.

Obhof and his No. 2, Sen. Bob Peterson, host a reception Feb. 2 at Bagatelle in Key West. Donations range from $250 to $5,000.

Gov. John Kasich's budget proposal is expected Jan. 31. It goes first to the House. The fundraising director for House Republicans says the timing is coincidental.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.