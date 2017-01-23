Ohio legislative leaders plan Florida fundraisers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio legislative leaders plan Florida fundraisers

Posted: Updated:

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's legislative leaders are hosting lobbyists at back-to-back Florida fundraisers days before state budget deliberations begin.

The Associated Press has obtained invitations detailing separate events benefiting Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Republican Senate President Larry Obhof.

Rosenberger's "Winter Warmer" occurs Feb. 4 at the Bay Club in Bonita Springs, near Naples. A general reception and dinner costs $1,000. Additional brunch and golf options are available to those who donate $5,000, $10,000 or $12,500 to Rosenberger's campaign fund.

Obhof and his No. 2, Sen. Bob Peterson, host a reception Feb. 2 at Bagatelle in Key West. Donations range from $250 to $5,000.

Gov. John Kasich's  budget proposal is expected Jan. 31. It goes first to the House. The fundraising director for House Republicans says the timing is coincidental.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The victim is 20-year-old Courtney Fritz of Warren

    Victim of deadly crash on Route 5 near Newton Falls identified

    Victim of deadly crash on Route 5 near Newton Falls identified

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:43:57 GMT

    A 20-year-old woman from Warren died Friday in a traffic accident along State Route 5 west of Newton Falls. The Portage County Coroner has identified the victim as Courtney Fritz. 

    More >>

    A 20-year-old woman from Warren died Friday in a traffic accident along State Route 5 west of Newton Falls. The Portage County Coroner has identified the victim as Courtney Fritz. 

    More >>

  • Ohio Star Fair reopening kiddie, other "low-impact" rides

    Ohio Star Fair reopening kiddie, other "low-impact" rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:54:33 GMT
    A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.More >>
    A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.More >>

  • YSU groping suspect appears in court

    YSU groping suspect appears in court

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:43:22 GMT
    An update to a suspect arrested by Youngstown State University Police for groping a student. 25-year-old Dorian Warner of Cleveland was in court for his initial appearance on Friday and told the judge he wanted to plead guilty to gross sexual abuse, and to leading police on a chase. But when Warner later said he was confused the judge would only allow him to plead not guilty. Warner's bond was set at $15-thousand dollars cash or surety.   He is also ordered to have no contact...More >>
    An update to a suspect arrested by Youngstown State University Police for groping a student. 25-year-old Dorian Warner of Cleveland was in court for his initial appearance on Friday and told the judge he wanted to plead guilty to gross sexual abuse, and to leading police on a chase. But when Warner later said he was confused the judge would only allow him to plead not guilty. Warner's bond was set at $15-thousand dollars cash or surety.   He is also ordered to have no contact...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms