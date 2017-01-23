Masked man robs victims at Raiders Lounge in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Masked man robs victims at Raiders Lounge in Warren

WARREN, Ohio -

A man closing up a Warren bar for the night tells police he was surprised by a masked gunman who robbed him and woman at the bar.

The employee of Raiders Lounge at 1704 W. Market Street says he stepped out to lock the back door at around 2 a.m. Monday when he heard a voice coming from behind him.

When he turned around, he saw someone dressed all in black, except for the white mask covering his face.

He says the suspect pointed gun at his head and demanded all the money.

When the employee said he didn't have any money, the thief took his wallet and a purse belonging to the woman who was also at the bar.

The suspect ran away through a field.

The victims, who weren't hurt, estimate the thief got away with about $100.

