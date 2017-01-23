Pennsylvania corrections officials tell senators prisons can clo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania corrections officials tell senators prisons can close safely

Posted: Updated:

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania corrections officials tell state senators that the proposed closure of two prisons isn't politically designed to squeeze more money out of a tax-averse Legislature amid a massive budget deficit.

Monday's joint Senate committee hearing comes four days before the Department of Corrections is to announce which two prisons it'll close. The state Capitol hearing is packed with corrections officers and their supporters who are pressing lawmakers to oppose the closings.

Corrections officials say they're trying to save money and that they expect the inmate population to continue dropping. But Corrections Secretary John Wetzel is objecting to senators' suggestions that the move is a political stunt. Corrections officials say they can close two prisons without jeopardizing anyone's security.

Meanwhile, the parole population is growing.

The target date to close is July 1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RELATED COVERAGE: Mercer County officials lobby to to keep state prison open

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio Star Fair reopening kiddie, other "low-impact" rides

    Ohio Star Fair reopening kiddie, other "low-impact" rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:34:57 GMT
    A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.More >>
    A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.More >>

  • Trump pushes out Priebus, names Kelly WH chief of staff

    Trump pushes out Priebus, names Kelly WH chief of staff

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:25:19 GMT
    President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >>
    President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >>

  • Area fair officials watchful after swine flu reported in Southwest Ohio

    Area fair officials watchful after swine flu reported in Southwest Ohio

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:07:17 GMT
    Fair Season is in full swing and Thursday the Ohio Department of Health told 21 News that 11 people in Southwest Ohio tested positive for swine flu, after being exposed to pigs at the Clinton County Fair. Area fair officials said no cases have been reported in our area. But, they will be keeping a watchful eye.  Symptoms of the swine flu in people are similar to the seasonal flu virus and can pass from animal to animal, or animal to human like other flu. In Columbiana County, ...More >>
    Fair Season is in full swing and Thursday the Ohio Department of Health told 21 News that 11 people in Southwest Ohio tested positive for swine flu, after being exposed to pigs at the Clinton County Fair. Area fair officials said no cases have been reported in our area. But, they will be keeping a watchful eye.  Symptoms of the swine flu in people are similar to the seasonal flu virus and can pass from animal to animal, or animal to human like other flu. In Columbiana County, ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms