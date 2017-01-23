Workers report robbery outside Austintown McDonald's

Three employees say they were robbed outside the McDonald's restaurant on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown Sunday night.

The workers tell police they had just left the business at closing time shortly before midnight, when a man wearing a hoodie and carrying a gun approached them in the parking lot and demanded money.

One of the victims dropped his backpack and ran across the Walgreen's across the street to tell someone to call the police.

As he ran, he knocked down one of his co-workers, breaking her glasses in the process, according to the police report.

The worker who was knocked to the ground tells police that the gunman searched the discarded backpack.

After finding nothing of value in the backpack, the worker says the robber began searching her while she was still on the ground.

The victims say the suspect walked away through some weeds.

Police brought in a dog to search the area, but could not locate a suspect.

The worker who was knocked to the ground tells police that the robber was wearing a mask.