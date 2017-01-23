Experiencing depression throughout pregnancy not uncommon

Pregnancy is supposed to be a joyous time. At least, that's often what's portrayed by moms on TV, in magazines and on social media. However, it is not a reality for all women. Research shows between 14% and 23% of women actually struggle with depression while they are pregnant.

"I think it is primarily due to the expectations that we have in pregnancy," said Dr. Deirdre Adduci with Progressive Counseling Center.

Dr. Adduci, lately, has treated a larger number of pregnant women who are living with depression and anxiety.

"Pregnancy, although we are talking about the joy of a baby and a pending birth, it also brings a lot of stress to a couple emotionally, physically, financially and it is ok to admit that," said Dr. Adduci.

A study just released from The Ohio State University sheds even more light on the issue. Researchers found that a certain protein in the brain, which decreases particularly during the third trimester, can influence the mood of a mother. The BDNF protein is not solely responsible for late-term depression. Researchers feel it could be a factor.

Regardless of the cause, Dr. Adduci says depression should never be ignored.

"Don't be ashamed if you are not feeling as motivated or that you are having some increase in feeling negatively or that you are feeling irritable or you don't feel as though you don't want to do the things you normally did. It is ok not to feel joyful every minute of the day," said Dr. Adduci.

Dr. Adduci's advice to pregnant moms is to look at themselves realistically, be willing to ask people if they see a difference in their behavior and be honest with their OB/GYN.