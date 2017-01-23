Driver hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Braceville

One person was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle traffic accident at a busy Braceville intersection.

Reports came in at around 1:40 p.m. Monday that two cars, a pickup truck, and a tractor trailer had collided at the intersection of State Route 5 and State Route 534.

Witnesses say the pickup truck was struck by the tractor trailer.

Sergeant Patrick Abel a supervisor with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says, "We know that a pickup truck was going north on Route 534, failed to yield at a red light, pulled in front of a tractor trailer that was going east on Route 5 and the tractor trailer hit the pickup truck and then subsequently two other vehicles were involved as a result of that crash."

The driver of a Ford Ranger that was heavily damaged was taken to Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna for treatment of injuries that are believed not to be life-threatening.

The name of the victim and others involved are not yet available.

A state trooper on the scene characterized the intersection as dangerous, "This is a really bad intersection for crashes just because of the speeds that are on Route 5 at 55 miles per hour. So a lot of times people can't judge that a lot of times when they go to make a right turn to pull out on to the main road from 534 or for some reason people just decide to not stop at the red light," Sgt. Abel said.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.