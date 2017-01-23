Police chase suspect through Warren neighborhoods

A Warren man who told officers he didn't do anything wrong as he was being arrested, faces several charges after leading police on a chase through city streets.

Police say they pulled a car over on Union Street SW at around 3 a.m. Saturday after hearing the sound of a gunshot in the area.

The officer says when he opened the driver side door and asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, the driver stepped on the accellerator and drove away.

Police say they chased the car from Union Street SW through neighborhoods, going through stop signs at speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended at the 1500 block of Jefferson Street, where officers drew their guns and ordered the driver to get out of his car.

A search of the car turned up no weapons or contraband.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Ronald Butler, was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply with a police order, reckless operation and stop sign violations.

Butler pleaded not guilty to the charges and is free on bond.