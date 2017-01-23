Lisbon man sentenced for drug convictions and child endangering - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lisbon man sentenced for drug convictions and child endangering

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
David Cope David Cope
LISBON, Ohio -

In November, a jury found 40-year old David Cope guilty on four drug charges, including the illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

He was also convicted of child endangering because his 10-year old son was found in the home with three adults who were not family members.

"He  was left at home with these three adult individuals with multiple drugs found in the home as well as a meth lab found in the basement," said assistant county prosecutor, Megan Bickerton.  

Before sentencing Cope addressed the court and continued to maintain his innocence, saying it was not him manufacturing the drugs. 

"I'm not a drug user. I was never in possession of any drugs and I have no idea how to make drugs," Cope told the court.

The prosecutor says it was drug activity that prompted a search warrant for the home.

"There was multiple drug sales occurring at the residence that lead to the evidence to get the search warrant on that residence," said Bickerton.

Judge Ashley Pike sentenced Cope to six years in prison, plus three years probation upon his release. Cope says he intends to file an appeal and the judge agreed to delay his sentence and allow him to remain free on bond pending the outcome of that appeal.

Ronald Lacy, who was also arrested at the home was sentenced earlier to five years in the Lorain Correctional Facility. 

