Power restored to hundreds in East Liverpool area

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

Nearly 1,000 homes and businesses in the East Liverpool area lost their electricity Monday afternoon when a transformer failed.

American Electric Power reports that power went out shortly before 4 p.m. in East Liverpool, Ohio and in Newell, West Virginia.

Until the power was restored, drivers were advised to avoid the Saint Clair Ave between Morton Street and the Avondale Street fork.

