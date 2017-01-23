Sixty airmen return to Youngstown after four month deployment - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sixty airmen return to Youngstown after four month deployment

Family members eagerly await the return of airmen at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Family members eagerly await the return of airmen at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station
VIENNA TWP., Ohio -

The final group of Citizen Airmen deployed as part of a four-month support mission to Southwest Asia are back home.

Sixty men and women with the 910th Airlift Wing who were deployed to help with airlift operations overseas were welcomed home Monday with open arms by their loved ones, friends and fellow airmen.

The group is part of the Air Force Reservists assigned to the wing's 757th Airlift Squadron.

Last week, more than 80 members of the wing returned to the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

