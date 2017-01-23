Pending approval, Conrad new football coach at Southington

Pending school board approval, Tom Conrad is the new head football coach at Southington.

Conrad was an assistant for the Wildcats under Bill Bohren for two seasons and prior to that was an assistant at Champion for three years.

"I'm excited about the opportunity," Conrad told 21 Sports.

Conrad played four seasons at Allegheny College after graduating from Champion in 2006. This will be his first head coaching job.

The 30-year-old Conrad replaces Bohren who resigned following the 2016 season.