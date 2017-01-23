Caregiver accused of theft at Grove City senior high rise

A 23-year-old caregiver is accused of stealing money from an apartment at a senior citizen high rise in Grove City.

Police say Courtney Braho of Edinburg, Pa., was taken into custody by Hermitage on a warrant issued for her arrest.

Grove city police say Braho was employed as a caregiver at the College View Towers on November 26 when the money went missing.

Braho appeared before a district magistrate on two counts of theft and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Her next court hearing is set for February 1.