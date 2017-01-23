Valley educators react to President Trump's inauguration speech - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley educators react to President Trump's inauguration speech

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

It's President Trump's first week on the job but many are still questioning what was said in his inauguration speech. One topic- the status of our schools. Some educators who found his comments misleading.

Phrases in President Trump's inauguration speech talked about “An education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge". Liberty and Boardman city school's superintendents agreed that two big challenges are education and funding but they thought of these two challenges in a very different way.

Liberty Superintendent, Stan Watson says, “This is a place where we live very frugal here and are definitely not flush with cash.”

Watson says the schools do what they can with the money they have and Boardman Superintendent, Tim Saxton agrees.

Saxton says the schools need to make decisions based on their budget.

Boardman Superintendent, Tim Saxton says, “Take a look at your five year forecast and do the best you can to optimize that educational experience for the student.”

Watson says another challenge Liberty schools faces is student readiness. It also takes time to get all students on the same level.

Liberty Superintendent, Stan Watson says, “That early education is one place where I think its absolutely paramount that we get students in school as early as we possible can and give them as many resources as they can at a very early age.”

Saxton says having education resources available is a challenge but the schools have standards they must follow.

Boardman Superintendent, Tim Saxton says, “If there is going to be a comment about knowledge we are guided by the Ohio learning standards, that's what drives the knowledge.”

Saxton says budgets change district to district but about 75-78 percent of Boardman City schools budget goes to hiring and maintaining the teaching staff. In Boardman it takes roughly eight thousand dollars to pay for one student's education. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown School's CEO selects new superintendent

    Youngstown School's CEO selects new superintendent

    Saturday, July 29 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-07-29 10:44:24 GMT
    Joseph MerantoJoseph Meranto

    Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip has selected a new superintendent for the district. Mohip tapped Joseph Meranto. Meranto was the director of Choffin Career and Technical Center for the last 13 years, as well as interim superintendent for the school since earlier this month. Meranto had replaced Stephen Stohla as the interim for Choffin.  

    More >>

    Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip has selected a new superintendent for the district. Mohip tapped Joseph Meranto. Meranto was the director of Choffin Career and Technical Center for the last 13 years, as well as interim superintendent for the school since earlier this month. Meranto had replaced Stephen Stohla as the interim for Choffin.  

    More >>

  • Surcharge rate proposed for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Surcharge rate proposed for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Saturday, July 29 2017 6:33 AM EDT2017-07-29 10:33:31 GMT

    We have a clearer picture of just how much bills may be going up for businesses and other entities, including the city of Youngstown, that receive heating and cooling services from the financially unstable Youngstown Thermal.

    More >>
    There is now a clearer picture of just how much bills may be going up for businesses and other entities, including the city of Youngstown, that receive heating and cooling services from the financially unstable Youngstown Thermal. The staff of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio recommends a monthly emergency surcharge that ranges from $100 to nearly $6,000 for customers. The report states that the surcharge is needed to cover payroll and health care expenses. The proposal...More >>

  • Trump pushes out Priebus, names Kelly WH chief of staff

    Trump pushes out Priebus, names Kelly WH chief of staff

    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:05 AM EDT2017-07-29 07:05:11 GMT
    President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >>
    President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms