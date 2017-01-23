Valley educators react to President Trump's inauguration speech

It's President Trump's first week on the job but many are still questioning what was said in his inauguration speech. One topic- the status of our schools. Some educators who found his comments misleading.

Phrases in President Trump's inauguration speech talked about “An education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge". Liberty and Boardman city school's superintendents agreed that two big challenges are education and funding but they thought of these two challenges in a very different way.

Liberty Superintendent, Stan Watson says, “This is a place where we live very frugal here and are definitely not flush with cash.”



Watson says the schools do what they can with the money they have and Boardman Superintendent, Tim Saxton agrees.

Saxton says the schools need to make decisions based on their budget.

Boardman Superintendent, Tim Saxton says, “Take a look at your five year forecast and do the best you can to optimize that educational experience for the student.”

Watson says another challenge Liberty schools faces is student readiness. It also takes time to get all students on the same level.

Liberty Superintendent, Stan Watson says, “That early education is one place where I think its absolutely paramount that we get students in school as early as we possible can and give them as many resources as they can at a very early age.”



Saxton says having education resources available is a challenge but the schools have standards they must follow.

Boardman Superintendent, Tim Saxton says, “If there is going to be a comment about knowledge we are guided by the Ohio learning standards, that's what drives the knowledge.”

Saxton says budgets change district to district but about 75-78 percent of Boardman City schools budget goes to hiring and maintaining the teaching staff. In Boardman it takes roughly eight thousand dollars to pay for one student's education.