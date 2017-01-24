Suspect charged for hit and run that killed Cleveland officer

Fellow officers salute as the body of the fallen officer is carried from the hospital

Cleveland Police have charged a suspect in connection with Tuesday morning's hit and run accident that claimed the life of one of their officers.

Officer David Fahey, 39, was struck by a car on Interstate 90 at around 6 a.m. Fahey was taken to Metro Hospital, but doctors could not save the officer's life.

The white Toyota Camry that fled the accident scene was found later on East 31st St.in Lorain.

Detectives charged Israel Alvarez, 44, with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Fahey was hired by the Cleveland Police Department opn July 7th, 2014.

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Safety Director Michael McGrath and Police Chief Calvin D. Williams issued the following statement:

“The City of Cleveland extends its deepest condolences to the family of Police Officer David Fahey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fahey family, who, this morning, lost their loved one in this tragic and senseless act. No words can express the sorrow and pain the Faheys are experiencing right now and no family should have to go through such a loss. The Fahey family has our full support and I urge all people of the City of Cleveland to keep the Fahey family in mind during this very difficult time."

