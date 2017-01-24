President Trump meets with automakers including GM, at White House

President Donald Trump met Tuesday morning with the heads of General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

After the meeting Trump said, "We're bringing manufacturing back to the United States big league. We're reducing taxes very substantially. And we're reducing unnecessary regulation and we want regulations but we want real regulations that mean something."

The President also added, "We're gonna make the process much more simple. For the auto companies and everyone else who wants to do business in the United States. I think you are going to find us to be from very inhospitable to extremely hospitable."

President Trump also promised tax advantages to companies like the auto makers to encourage them to make products domestically.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra was at the White House meeting today.