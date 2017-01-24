Austintown schools ready to talk about open enrollment - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown schools ready to talk about open enrollment

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

The Austintown Schools say a community open enrollment presentation will take place today, January 25th at 5:30 p.m. in the Fitch High School Auditorium.

The presentation will give information on the district's open enrollment guidelines and plans for the 2017-2018 school year.

The issue has been quite controversial for the district.  Despite criticism, the Austintown School Board recently voted 4-to-1 to move forward with open enrollment.

The district's open enrollment practices were criticized in October by the state auditor, who said the district could save more than $750,000 by reducing open enrollment and realigning staff. 

"If we cut back open enrollment we know money goes away but, we also know students go away so we may not be able to offer the STEM program at the Middle School and High School because we don't have enough students in those classes, same sense on the athletic-end we may not be able to offer the athletics if we have to go start cutting funds out of it," said Superintendent Vince Colaluca.

At the advice of the board, the superintendent formed a committee to review open enrollment data and help develop guidelines on how many students the district can and will accept. 

Those guidelines will be laid out as part of today's public meeting.

