Suspect arrested after Weathersfield manhunt

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Weathersfield police have arrested a man after conducting an hour-long search in the area of Salt Springs Road.

The search began after 10 a.m. when a man fled after his S-U-V was pulled over for a traffic stop.

Police and patrol cruisers lined the streets as authorities searched the area of Salt Springs Road between Niles Carver Road and Ohltown McDonald Road, where the suspect had fled on foot, leaving a female passenger behind.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Investigators believe he ran away because there was a warrant for his arrest.