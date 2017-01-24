Couple charged with Boardman pizza shop robbery

Boardman police have arrested two people suspected of robbing a Market Street pizza shop.

Robert McGuire Jr., 26, of Boardman and Alyssa Heydle, 18, of Youngstown, are both charged with aggravated robbery.

Detectives believe the two are the same people who robbed the Pizza Joe's at 6810 Market Street Friday night.

An employee told police that a man wearing a mask pointed a gun at him, while a woman went behind the counter and opened the cash drawer.

In addition to the $90 taken from the register, the suspects also demanded the night deposit bag containing $322.

No one was injured.

Heydle has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Boardman Court next week.

McGuire is due in court next month.