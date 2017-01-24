Murder over stolen electricity in Youngstown brings life sentence

A Youngstown man who has already spent nearly five years in jail, has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a neighbor during a dispute over stolen electricity.

Mahoning County Common Please Court Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down the sentence on Tuesday to 24-year-old Michael Paige.

A jury convicted Paige on charges of murder and tampering with evidence for the shooting death of 31-year-old Munir Blake.

Investigators say the shooting came after Blake accused Paige and his cousin, Jasmin Fletcher, of stealing electricity from Blake's Lora Avenue duplex in 2012.

In an earlier trial, Paige was found not guilty of a more serious charge of aggravated murder. but the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining charges.

Paige, who has been in the Mahoning County Jail since March 2012, will be credited with 1,788 days toward serving his sentence.