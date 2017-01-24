Restrictions planned today for I-80 in Austintown

A proposed rule for Ohio's medical marijuana program says edible products that resemble cartoon characters, superheroes or pop-culture figures should not be allowed.More >>
A coroner says preliminary findings show the man killed after a ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus died of blunt force trauma.More >>
Vibrant Health Products has recalled LiveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns from ALDI stores because of a packaging error.More >>
Two northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies have created safety zones where people buying and selling items on the internet can meet.More >>
Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Zoo during a fight.More >>
Authorities say a woman critically burned in her Pennsylvania hospital room has died of her injuries.More >>
Police say the driver who was hospitalized after he was shot on an Ohio highway has died.More >>
A woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the Ohio death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >>
Police say an 8-year-old has died after he was struck by a dump truck while riding his bicycle in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania sheriff accused of sending pornographic emails to a subordinate has resigned, ending a yearlong effort by local and state officials to remove him from office.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says a male suspect shot multiple times by a deputy and a police officer after striking the police officer with his car has died.More >>
Police are looking for two men suspected of spreading feces on the walls, floors and ceiling of a restroom in a Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
A coroner says a Pennsylvania farmer has been killed by one of his own bulls.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
