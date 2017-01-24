Restrictions planned today for I-80 in Austintown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Restrictions planned today for I-80 in Austintown

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking drivers using Interstate 80 in Austintown Township to be more alert than usual today.

ODOT says that beginning at 9 a.m. I-80 eastbound between State Route 46 and I-680 will have various lane restrictions.

Workers will be making repairs to the drainage system until 2 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms