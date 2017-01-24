Two Youngstown city schools honored as top performers

Youngstown city schools are feeling proud after two schools are recognized as top performers in a national survey.

The Rayen Early College Middle School and the Chaney STEM/VPA campus received top awards for making middle school grades work.

The schools were presented with special banners during ceremonies held on Tuesday at the schools.

Diana Rogers, Executive Director of the Schools That Work network made the presentations.

"They're doing great work here and the leadership is great, the teachers are great, and the students are working hard," Rogers said.

City schools CEO Krish Mohip attended the event.

"We keep saying that we are going to turn around Youngstown schools and I have proof positive here in two buildings that we know what success looks like.

Now it's building from this and take it across the entire city" Mohip said.

The Making Middle Grades Work award is based on the performance of eight grade students and their skills and knowledge as they prepare to enter ninth grade.

