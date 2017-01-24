Second suspect in court for Youngstown church theft

A second woman has appeared before a judge for her alleged part in stealing thousands of dollars from a South Side Church.

Patricia Shepherd, 56, of Youngstown, was arraigned on Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

She and 45-year-old Theresa Harris have each been indicted by the county grand jury on charges of theft.

An official from the Holy Bible Church of God on St. Louis Avenue told police last April that he had tried to cash a check, only to be told by the bank that church account was overdrawn.

All three of the church's bank accounts had been overdrawn, according to Louis Robinson, who reported the missing money.

Robinson says the church's $50,000 building account fund only had a balance of $237.

He told police that he believed that only $15,000 from that account actually went to the church.

Robinson said that Harris and Shepherd were the only two people in charge of the bank accounts at the time.

Harris told investigators that her signature, and that of Shepherd's are both needed in order to take money out of the accounts.

According to the police report, Harris confessed to taking $10,000 from the church for personal use, and admitted that she knew what she did was wrong.

But Harris also said that the money she took was nowhere near the $35,000 reported missing.

Police also spoke with Shepherd at the time, who said that she had no part in taking the money, claiming that she only signed checks for church needs.

According to the indictment, the money was taken sometime during a period that started in January, 2014 and and June, 2016.