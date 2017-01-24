Dry eyes more common in children who spend time on cell phones

Between their time in school and their time at home, kids' eyes often are glued to tech gadgets.

"Any time that we are really focusing intently on something whether it is reading or a computer screen or a tablet or cell phone, you blink much less than you do during the course of the rest of the day, probably at least 50% less than what you do normally," said Dr. Sarah Smith with Eye Care Associates.

Decreased blink rates can cause the evaporation of tears increasing a person's risk of developing dry eyes, a condition that occurs when their isn't enough moisture. A new study found in BMC Ophthalmology shows symptoms of dry eyes are more common in children who spend more time on smart phones and less time outdoors.

"It is unlikely that for a child who has no predisposition that's going to be a major problem, but if they have other issues contributing such as infection or allergy or contact lens wear or some sort of anatomy issues it might be enough to tip the balance where they become more symptomatic," said Dr. Smith.

So, how do you relieve those symptoms? Dr. Smith recommends looking away from smart devices periodically. She says using over the counter drops before you begin and during your work can also relieve discomfort.

"Generally what I tell patients is to look for something that specifically says artificial tears. It is for the treatment of dry eye. If it says redness relief or allergy relief then there are other ingredients in there and I would make sure you talk to your doctor first to see if that is a good idea for you," said Dr. Smith.

If you still can't find relief, Dr. Smith says it's important to seek out an eye care professional.

