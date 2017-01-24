Great Groceries: Herb Pasta with Roasted Veggies

Herb Pasta with Roasted Veggies

1 1/2 lbs. carrots, Brussels sprouts, onions, beets or veggies of your choice, cut in 1-inch pieces

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

10 oz. spaghetti

2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

2 Tbsp. butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley



Preheat oven to 425°.

Toss vegetables on a baking sheet with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast in oven until tender, about 45 to 60 minutes.

Meanwhile cook pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta reserving 1/2 cup pasta water.

In a large pot add rosemary, thyme and pasta. Pour in 1/4 cup pasta water and cook over low heat. Add more if needed. Remove from heat. Add vegetables to pasta and toss to combine.

In a large skillet melt butter over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes, until golden and fragrant. Add bread crumbs and cook for about 3 to 5 minutes, stirring often. Add pasta to a serving platter then cover with bread crumbs, cheese and parsley.