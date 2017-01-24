Religious leaders gather in Hermitage for active shooter discussion

Given the violence happening around the country, the Hermitage Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security teamed up and invited religious leaders to take part in a two hour discussion on being prepared for active shooters.

It was just last March when gunfire erupted on the steps of a Youngstown church halting a funeral service and sending people running for cover.

Unexplainable violence can threaten our safety when we least expect it.

Hermitage Police Officer Tony Moses is a school resource officer who is also in charge of the ALICE Training for the department, "And we have to change our way of thinking and how we respond to that. That's the best way, because if we don't then we are making ourselves victims."

More than 100 pastors and deacons from Hermitage, Pittsburgh and Niles, Ohio attended the discussion to listen and learn about how to prepare, plan and practice in the event that their place of worship comes under attack.

Some of the best advice: Know all of the exits in your building and make sure all your parishoners are aware of emergency exits as well, have some type of plan in your mind about what you would do if you are confronted or you suspect there is an active shooter or a threat in your building, and map out a strategy with others who are often at the church or office with you.

Hermitage Police also suggest that you have a monitored alarm and a good video surveillance system installed and working.

Also don't be afraid to use your resources. If you have police officers or security officers as members of the congregation they may be willing to serve as some form of security during church services, or offer suggestions about how to keep the congregations safe.

Rector Donald Hall traveled from St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Niles, "Because the worst thing to do is stand there doing nothing. If I don't have a mental map, If I don't know what I would do in the situation then I am going to stand there or sit there in that situation and that's probably the worst thing that I can do."

One young woman from a local church in Hermitage said she just realized there are emergency exits in her church that she wasn't aware of before and she intends to make her fellow parishoners aware of them.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell says churches are the foundation and backbone of every community and he thought this would be an excellent opportunity to bring everyone together and have an open and honest conversation about staying safe. The suggestions made today can be used whether you are in a church, office or some other type of building, or even during another type of emergency.