Efforts to help Trumbull County homeless hit home for one volunteer



The number of people without a place to call home is a national, state and local issue. Tuesday night in Trumbull County, volunteers were armed with resources to provide help and tools to collect data. For one valley woman, the cause holds a special place in her heart.

This is a typical trek for Pastor Julia Wike of the Basement Outreach Ministries. She walks through the woods, mud and darkness to nourish the body and soul.

"It's giving somebody hope even in that most darkest time of their life, you can give them hope," she explained.

Hope in the form of soup on a cold rainy night at this makeshift camp for the homeless off Main Avenue Southwest in Warren.

"Every life counts," she said.

Wike and 19 other volunteers hit the streets of Trumbull County Tuesday night, counting the number of people living there.

Tabatha Johnson of the Trumbull County Housing Collaborative said "Our goal is to collect data but more importantly to offer anybody that wants to get off the streets and get into shelter, the opportunity to do so."

Serving the homeless is a personal mission for Pastor Julia Wike of the Basement Outreach Ministries. She found herself in this same position thirty years ago.

"At age 26 I ended up in a rehab from being homeless from drugs and alcohol from a typical middle class family and took a drug and spiraled down hill. I lost everything but at the point of my lowest of the low when I cried out to a God I didn't know, he saved me," said Wike.

She feels divine intervention came in the form of a person who took her to a hospital and got her on the right track to overcome her drug addiction, mainly to crack cocaine.

It's a path that led her to become a social worker and pastor. Now she delivers meals and prayer whenever and wherever she's needed.

"I just had a passion to reach out to those who were just like me," Wike described.

Wike delivers meals especially in the evenings and also runs a soup kitchen every Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Warren.