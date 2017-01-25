Court order to restart Weathersfield injection well raises contempt issue

Two suspects are in custody in connection with a body found in a freezer at a Campbell home on Saturday.More >>
Two suspects are in custody in connection with a body found in a freezer at a Campbell home on Saturday.More >>
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people under new sanctions from Moscow.More >>
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people under new sanctions from Moscow.More >>
Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected.More >>
Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
Officials say Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio is receiving nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for its new visitor center.More >>
Officials say Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio is receiving nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for its new visitor center.More >>
Authorities say a man died and a girl was injured in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a man died and a girl was injured in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Two northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies have created safety zones where people buying and selling items on the internet can meet.More >>
Two northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies have created safety zones where people buying and selling items on the internet can meet.More >>
Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Zoo during a fight.More >>
Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Zoo during a fight.More >>
Authorities say a woman critically burned in her Pennsylvania hospital room has died of her injuries.More >>
Authorities say a woman who suffered burns over most of her body when her gown caught fire in her Pennsylvania hospital room has died of her injuries.More >>
Police say the driver who was hospitalized after he was shot on an Ohio highway has died.More >>
Police say the driver who was hospitalized after he was shot on an Ohio highway has died.More >>
A woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the Ohio death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >>
A woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the Ohio death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >>
Police say an 8-year-old has died after he was struck by a dump truck while riding his bicycle in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say an 8-year-old has died after he was struck by a dump truck while riding his bicycle in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania sheriff accused of sending pornographic emails to a subordinate has resigned, ending a yearlong effort by local and state officials to remove him from office.More >>
A Pennsylvania sheriff accused of sending pornographic emails to a subordinate has resigned, ending a yearlong effort by local and state officials to remove him from office.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says a male suspect shot multiple times by a deputy and a police officer after striking the police officer with his car has died.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says a suspect in a drug deal struck a police officer with his car while fleeing and was shot multiple times by two officers before crashing his car and later dying at a hospital.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists must attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on more...More >>