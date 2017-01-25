State of Buhl Park revealed during special meeting

A popular Mercer County park held it's annual State of Buhl conversation Monday night.

Buhl Park executive director Tom Roskos says it was a chance to update the visitors to the Hermitage park on what's going on, and to get feedback.

But for Phil Kidd, the associate director of Youngstown City Scape, it was an opportunity to gain ideas on how to better his city. "We've been particularly impressed with some of the stuff they've done over the years, particularly their disc golf course," Kidd said. "There are a lot of different things that Youngstown could probably learn to borrow."

Park director Roskos says Buhl park is able to make things, like the course operate free of charge, because of community support and donations which supply half of the parks operating budget.