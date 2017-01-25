Shenango Chamber looks to spread 'positive' economic news

Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing

Business leaders are hoping to spread some sunshine on some otherwise recent gloomy economic news in the Sharon and Hermitage area.

The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Valley Forecast Breakfast next week to share what organizers say are some of the positive plans, business expansions and developments planned in the coming year.

A news release from the chamber cites retail store closings at the Shenango Valley Mall and uncertainty about the future of the state prison in Mercer County.

Sears and Macy's have both announced plans to close stores at the mall.

Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce this week if the State Correctional Institution at Mercer will be one of two state prison being closed due to budget constraints.

This is the first time the chamber is holding the breakfast which will include representatives from local education, medical, business development and tourism sectors sharing forecast of their plans for this year.

Speakers include Don Morrison of eCenter@Lindenpointe; Karen Winner-Sed of Waterfire; Tom Roberts of HopeCAT center; Jo Anne Carrick of Penn State Shenango; Don Owrey of UPMC Horizon; and Randy Seitz of Penn-Northwest.

Grants will also be presented to some local art organizations including the City of Sharon and Community Theater of Sharpsville.

The breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 31 at the Avalon Country Club at Buhl Park.