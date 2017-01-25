Senator Brown calls for $1 trillion spending on roads and bridges

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and several other Democrats have joined together with a plan to spend nearly $1 trillion dollars to improve the nation's infrastructure.

It's an idea that President Donald Trump has said he would like to see. The so-called "Blueprint to Rebuild America" would address issues like repairing roads and bridges, outdated water lines, and blighted neighborhoods.

"He wants a trillion in infrastructure, and Democrats have responded here's our plan, work with us and we have insisted that in our plan, all products, all must buy American," said Brown.

The main difference in Trump's plan and the Democrats' plan is how they'll pay for it. Brown's plan looks to cut tax breaks for big businesses.