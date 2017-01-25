Youngstown man recognized for helping teacher in trouble

A Youngstown man was honored by the Youngstown city school board Tuesday night for his efforts in saving a teacher who was being robbed.

Phillip Tharpe was presented a resolution commending his efforts in chasing away an armed man who was robbing a female teacher at Taft Elementary school in November. Tharpe says he saw the crime taking place from his car and sprung into action. "I punched my gas on my car, pulled up on him and the guy turned around and seen us and teacher took off and ran and when I was getting close to him, he pulled a gun out and started shooting at us," said Tharpe.

Youngstown schools CEO Krish Mohip called Tharpe's actions selfless, courageous, maybe even a little bit stupid, but couldn't thank him enough for going above and beyond in helping a teacher in trouble.