McDonald's Hoop News 1/24/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Girard 58 Newton Falls 50

Farrell 64 Franklin 36

New Castle 54 Quaker Valley 60

Mineral Ridge 55 Lisbon 84

Bristol 52 Grand Valley 28

Crestview 42 Western Reserve 88

McDonald 91 East Palestine 69

Grove City 67 Slippery Rock 34

Poland 70 Niles 48

Hubbard 67 Lakeview 51

Leetonia 69 Heartland Christian 33

Springfield 60 Campbell 56

Maplewood 72 Chalker 39

South Range 79 Sebring 39

United 81 Beaver Local 68

Salem 41 Carrolton 51

