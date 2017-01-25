AP Girls' Basketball Poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Newark (18)

15-0 189

2, Mason (1)

14-1 166

3, Tol. Start

12-1 127

4, W. Chester Lakota W.

14-2 106

5, Solon

13-2 103

6, Lyndhurst Brush

16-1 101

7, Eastlake N.

13-1 69

8, Can. GlenOak

13-1 58

9, Reynoldsburg

12-3 43

10, New Carlisle Tecumseh

14-2 36



Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (16)

15-0 169

2, Kettering Alter (2)

13-2 165

3, Day. Carroll

14-2 148

4, Tipp City Tippecanoe

13-2 94

5, Shaker Hts. Laurel

14-1 66

6, Trotwood-Madison

10-4 61

7, Perry

13-1 59

8, Parma Padua

12-2 55

9, London

13-2 51

10, Upper Sandusky

15-0 32



Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, West Branch 19. 12, Millbury Lake 14. 13, Clyde 13. 14, Howland 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (11)

17-0 165

2, Archbold (3)

15-0 143

3, Versailles (1)

15-2 114

4, Cols. Africentric (1)

14-2 99

5, Findlay Liberty-Benton

12-1 83

6, Ft. Recovery

11-1 74

7, Richwood N. Union

14-1 63

8, Columbiana (1)

18-0 58

9, Columbus Grove

13-1 56

10, Gates Mills Gilmour (2)

12-4 47



Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Albany Alexander 22. 12, Bellaire 14. 13, Newton Falls 12. 13, Waynesville 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (16)

14-1 177

2, New Madison Tri-Village (1)

14-0 132

3, Waterford (2)

12-2 127

4, Minster

13-1 118

5, Fairfield Christian

15-0 111

6, Ottoville

12-3 93

7, Arlington

13-2 80

8, Haviland Wayne Trace

12-1 69

9, Jackson-Milton

13-2 30

10, Russia

13-3 29



Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Norwalk St. Paul 16. 12, Jackson Center 14. 13, New Matamoras Frontier 12.