AP Girls' Basketball Poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1, Newark (18)
15-0 189
2, Mason (1)
14-1 166
3, Tol. Start
12-1 127
4, W. Chester Lakota W.
14-2 106
5, Solon
13-2 103
6, Lyndhurst Brush
16-1 101
7, Eastlake N.
13-1 69
8, Can. GlenOak
13-1 58
9, Reynoldsburg
12-3 43
10, New Carlisle Tecumseh
14-2 36
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II
1, Ottawa-Glandorf (16)
15-0 169
2, Kettering Alter (2)
13-2 165
3, Day. Carroll
14-2 148
4, Tipp City Tippecanoe
13-2 94
5, Shaker Hts. Laurel
14-1 66
6, Trotwood-Madison
10-4 61
7, Perry
13-1 59
8, Parma Padua
12-2 55
9, London
13-2 51
10, Upper Sandusky
15-0 32
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, West Branch 19. 12, Millbury Lake 14. 13, Clyde 13. 14,  Howland 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (11)
17-0 165
2, Archbold (3)
15-0 143
3, Versailles (1)
15-2 114
4, Cols. Africentric (1)
14-2 99
5, Findlay Liberty-Benton
12-1 83
6, Ft. Recovery
11-1 74
7, Richwood N. Union
14-1 63
8, Columbiana (1)
18-0 58
9, Columbus Grove
13-1 56
10, Gates Mills Gilmour (2)
12-4 47
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Albany Alexander 22. 12, Bellaire 14. 13, Newton Falls 12. 13, Waynesville 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (16)
14-1 177
2, New Madison Tri-Village (1)
14-0 132
3, Waterford (2)
12-2 127
4, Minster
13-1 118
5, Fairfield Christian
15-0 111
6, Ottoville
12-3 93
7, Arlington
13-2 80
8, Haviland Wayne Trace
12-1 69
9,  Jackson-Milton
13-2 30
10, Russia
13-3 29
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Norwalk St. Paul 16. 12, Jackson Center 14. 13, New Matamoras Frontier 12.

